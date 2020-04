LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County health department reported 27 new positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 110.

The county is also monitoring five clusters right now.

Those clusters include 48 cases of Tyson Foods, 13 at Simmons Foods, seven at Heritage Pentacostal Church, four at Hostess Brands and four at Detroit Diesel.

The county is also reporting 33 people have recovered from the virus.