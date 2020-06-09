2nd COVID-19 death reported in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department was notified that an 88 year-old Riley County man has died after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to a press release from the City of Manhattan, he was hospitalized in a neighboring community where he was being treated for multiple complicating conditions.



“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The Riley County community has worked together to slow the spread of coronavirus and I ask all of you to please continue taking precautions so we can help prevent further tragedy.”



Riley County has no new positive cases since yesterday and the total remains at 71. There are 10 active cases, with 59 recovered, and 2 fatalities.

