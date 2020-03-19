3 family members die from coronavirus in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (CNN) – A New Jersey mother and her two adult children died from coronavirus, The New York Times reported.

Grace Fusco, 73, died Wednesday and was unaware of the deaths of her oldest son and daughter from Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

A relative told the newspaper that four other children also have coronavirus and remain hospitalized, three in critical condition. CNN has reached out to a family representative but has not heard back.

The infections appeared to have originated from a family dinner this month and the first person to die from coronavirus in New Jersey attended that gathering.

Grace Fusco’s oldest daughter, Rita Fusco-Jackson, 55, of Freehold, New Jersey, died Friday. Shortly afterward, the family learned she had coronavirus. Her son, Carmine Fusco, of Bath, Pennsylvania, died just before his mother Wednesday.

Nearly 20 other relatives are quarantined at their homes and are grieving the loss separately, The Times said.