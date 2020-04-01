3 Lansing Correctional Facility workers test positive for coronavirus

LANSING, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Lansing Correctional Facility employees have tested positive for coronavirus, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced Tuesday. These are the first positive cases within a KDOC facility.

The employees that tested positive include a man in his 20s and two women in their 40s.

KDOC said it’s in contact with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The two departments have implemented the following steps:

A medical investigation to ascertain who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with these staff

Notifying those persons that they have had contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case

Moving those residents who have had close contact to medical isolation where they will be monitored for symptoms

And remaining diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come,” Zmuda said. “With the support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Kelly, and the hard work of our staff members, we are ready to care for our residents and those we serve in the community.”