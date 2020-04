COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Coffey County Health Department reported three new deaths Wednesday evening in the county, bringing the death total to six.

No information was provided on the people that died. The county also reported 13 people have recovered.

As of Wednesday, the county has 45 total cases.

The state has reported 1,494 positive cases of the coronavirus, including 76 deaths as of April 15. To see a full county-by-county breakdown, click here.