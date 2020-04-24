3 new coronavirus cases in Riley County, health officials say

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department reported three new positive cases of coronavirus Friday morning.

This brings the total number of cases in Riley County to 40 as of April 24. Two women, ages 26 and 22, were diagnosed as well as a 33-year-old man.

The county also said they were able to expand testing with the new Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines and additional supplies. Riley County health officials said they’re awaiting results for 113 coronavirus tests.