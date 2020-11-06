350 Dickinson County students are being quarantined as coronavirus numbers hit new heights

HERINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Dickinson County schools have 350 students in quarantine due to exposure to those who have tested positive with coronavirus.

Herington City Manager Branden Dross shared concerns with the community in a letter Nov. 6.

“There has been an increase in positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases not just within Dickinson County but in Herington,” Dross said.

Dross said he has concerns that many of those who have tested positive are not self-reporting to the county or to the people they have been in close contact with.

Dross shared his concerns with the county administers.

The city manager said the county has seen a significant increase in cases week after week, and the Dickinson County Health Department is at full testing capacity and tests are having to be scheduled out because of demand.

“As the City Manager of this great city, I am asking you to be mindful of group gatherings and the recommendations of the CDC, and the County Health Departments,” Dross said.