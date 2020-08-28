4 new outbreaks associated with K-State sororities, Riley County Health Department says

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department said Friday four outbreaks were declared in Riley County, all of them K-State sororities.

RCHD said the sororities with outbreaks are: Alpha Delta Pi (6), Alpha Xi Delta (6), Chi Omega (5), and Kappa Delta (5). Everyone in any Greek house where an outbreak has been declared should quarantine for 14 days, according to the health department.

“The leaders of local fraternities and sororities are cooperating with health department staff, but we have concerns that the safety messages are not reaching all of the members,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs in a news release. “It is imperative that anyone who has had close contact with a positive patient, or who is sick, remains in quarantine or isolation and takes personal responsibility for their actions.”

As of Friday afternoon, RCHD reported 411 positive cases in Riley County. That includes 394 recoveries and five deaths.