501 going remote? Not likely

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With concerns about Omicron and hospitals reaching capacity, Topeka Public Schools leaders answered questions of how the district will handle the rise in cases.

Thursday evening 501 held a board meeting over zoom regarding the upcoming semester. When asked about the prospect of going remote again, this was what Superintendent Tiffany Anderson had to say.

“We feel really comfortable with continuing our mitigation strategies, adding the extra layers in remaining in school. If at any time however, we begin to have cluster-related issues, large outbreaks in ways that cause concern, we certainly can revisit at any time whether or not we need to have a discussion about taking other measures beyond where we are now.”

The Superintendent mentioned that they are monitoring the situation based on cases within the school itself.