9 months later, K-State student shares long-term effects of coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kennedy Mounce was a freshman at Kansas State when she first tested positive for coronavirus in March.

Now a sophomore, she said she feels she’s mostly recovered, but her doctor said she has lung damage from coronavirus, which could be permanent. She now has to use an inhaler twice a day, which she didn’t have to do before contracting COVID-19.

“Definitely kind of a tightness in the lungs, shortness of breath,” said Mounce.

While many doctors say COVID-19 antibodies usually only last about 3 months, Mounce is still testing positive for antibodies 8 months after being diagnosed. She now donates plasma since it can be used to help treat hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Mounce’s mother Kelli was also diagnosed with coronavirus in September, but she had a much milder case. She lost her sense of taste and smell for a few weeks. Months later, she said she feels much better now, although still not all the way back to normal.

“I feel like my taste and smell are a little bit different, it’s hard to explain,” said Kelli Mounce. “Smells are not as strong as they used to be before.”

Kennedy Mounce said she wants to keep donating plasma for as long as she is able to.