A closer look at coronavirus numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One in every 18 Kansans has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to records being maintained by KSNT News. Experts are anticipating a surge in numbers after millions traveled to different communities over Thanksgiving.

While they wait, the average number of new cases is actually going down following a massive spike in November.

The state is averaging about 2,400 new cases per day, compared to more than 2,800 cases a day in the height of the spike.

At the same time, the numbers of daily deaths and hospitalizations is going up each day. The state is averaging 25 deaths a day and 52 new hospitalizations each day.

State data shows 95% of deaths and 70% of hospitalizations have been in people 55 and over.