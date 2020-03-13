A compilation of closings in northeast Kansas amid coronavirus concerns

(KSNT) – Due to coronavirus concerns, several events in northeast Kansas are canceled or postponed.
This is a developing list, as cancellations are coming in almost every hour.
Schools
- Washburn University
- Washburn University announced Thursday that all in-person classes are canceled through March 20 and students are encouraged not to return to campus. After March 20, most classes will be held online.
- Emporia State University
- Emporia State president Allison Garrett said all classes would continue remotely, in ways such as being moved online beginning March 23.
- University of Kansas
- The university announced Wednesday that classes will be delayed until March 23. It asks that starting next week, faculty prepare to teach their classes online from March 16-22.
- Kansas State University
- All in-person classes will be canceled for the week of March 16, according to K-State President Richard Myers. Beginning March 23, all classes will be taught remotely until further notice.
Sports
- Big 12 Men’s & Women’s Big 12 Tournaments
- The Big 12 Conference is canceling the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Kansas City.
- NCAA Tournaments
- In a statement released on Thursday, the NCAA has canceled all winter and spring championships, which includes the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
- MIAA Tournaments
- The MIAA suspended all practices and competitions indefinitely.
- Kansas Kids Wrestling Championship
- The USA Wrestling Kansas Folkstyle Tournament expected to be held in Topeka this weekend has been canceled due to the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.
- Special Olympics
- The 2020 state tournaments for basketball and cheerleading were set to be held in Topeka March 14-15 and in Hays March 20-21. Both of these events will no longer be taking place.
- Additionally, the KU Unified Basketball Championship game on March 19 and all Young Athletes Programs and local team practices scheduled March 9-23 have been canceled.
Events
- Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- The Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled, event organizers announced Thursday.
- Topeka Irish Fest
- Organizers announced Thursday Irish Fest is also canceled.
- Manhattan St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Manhattan city commissioners voted Thursday to cancel its St. Patrick’s Day parade and races.
- Mater Dei Lenten Fish Suppers
- Organizers of this event announced Thursday it’s canceled.