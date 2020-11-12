A third Topeka Presbyterian Manor resident has died in 3 days

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Late Wednesday, a third Topeka Presbyterian Manor resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 died.

Kansas has seen 102,964 positive cases of coronavirus, including 1,151 deaths and an estimated 71,760 recoveries as of Nov. 12, according to the Reno County Health Department.

On Nov. 12, Shawnee County had reported 4,702 cases and 90 deaths.

“In our work, death is a constant part of life, but losing three residents to this disease has hit our staff hard,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

According to Pilkinton residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are being cared for in a special area designated for COVID-19 patients.

During Monday’s mass testing, as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, four employees, four health care residents and one agency contract caregiver were positive for the virus.

The Topeka Presbyterian Manor reported on Nov. 10 a resident had died after testing positive for coronavirus, then reported Nov. 11 that a second resident had died from COVID-19.