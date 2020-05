TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local restaurant announced Wednesday it’ll temporarily be shutting down.

Frankie Saiya, manager at Abigail’s Grill & Bar, confirmed to KSNT News that an employee tested positive for the virus.

Saiya said the closure was not required by the county health department or the state, and said it was a voluntary decision.

At this time, no date is set for when the restaurant will reopen.