About 40% of Kansas’ prison staff, 30% of inmates decline COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — About 40% of Kansas prison staff and about 30% of inmates have declined to be vaccinated for COVID-19 despite outbreaks that have infected thousands inside lockups.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Department of Corrections is in its sixth week of offering vaccinations to inmates and staff. It plans to continue operating vaccination clinics through mid-April.

As of Thursday, the prison system had reported 1,277 cases among staff and 6,117 among inmates since the pandemic started. There also have been 21 deaths among prisoners and staff. The agency doesn’t require employees or inmates to explain their reasons for declining the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories