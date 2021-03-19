About 40% of Kansas’ prison staff, 30% of inmates decline COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — About 40% of Kansas prison staff and about 30% of inmates have declined to be vaccinated for COVID-19 despite outbreaks that have infected thousands inside lockups.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Department of Corrections is in its sixth week of offering vaccinations to inmates and staff. It plans to continue operating vaccination clinics through mid-April.

As of Thursday, the prison system had reported 1,277 cases among staff and 6,117 among inmates since the pandemic started. There also have been 21 deaths among prisoners and staff. The agency doesn’t require employees or inmates to explain their reasons for declining the vaccine.