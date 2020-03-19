Advice on how to manage your money during the coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas non-profit is offering free financial counseling to anyone who wants help managing money while coronavirus is causing economic stress.

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. can do sessions by phone or video chat. They can help people who are feeling the impacts of being laid off or are concerned they will miss a paycheck from canceled events.

Counselors have experience in situations like student loans, medical debt, mortgage payments and keeping your credit under control.

Marilyn Stanley is the Executive Director at Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc.

“People need to call us now and schedule an appointment to look at their household finances because prioritizing is the key here,” Stanley said.

State and federal leaders are trying to help people manage through economic trouble, as well. President Trump announced on Tuesday that there won’t be any foreclosures or evictions on homes with government-backed mortgages.

On Monday Governor Laura Kelly announced her executive order to stop evictions and foreclosures in Kansas. Both moves are meant to protect people who can’t pay rent or mortgage because of the coronavirus.

Teresa Baker with Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. said while this does protect you, this isn’t a free pass.

“People should still hold on to that rent because they’re still going to owe the rent at some point and have to pay that rent because evictions will go on,” Baker said, “But right now they’re protected and they can stay in their homes.”

For financial help from Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. you can call (800) 383-0217 or go to www.hcci-ks.org.