After commissioners do not follow recommendation for football, Riley Co. Health Director hopeful

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – We’re getting a better idea of how things will look for football during a pandemic.

K-state announced changes on Monday, including that fans must wear masks when entering the stadium or when they can’t be at least six feet apart from each other.

Although tailgating is banned, beer and wine will be sold at the games. Once people leave the stadium they are not able to re-enter, so the game must be watched from outside.

Just a quarter of the seats will be filled which keeps the stadium capacity at 25 percent, so things will look a little empty with only 12,500 people. The stadium typically seats 50,000.

“I really think that bringing more than 2,000 into a venue can put us at risk,” Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Director, said. “Now K-State does have a really good plan. They have a lot of modifications they’ve put in their plan. It has been very thought out and detailed.”

The Riley County Commissioners agreed to allow a provision to a health order that prohibits facilities allowing more than 2,000 people in a gathering. The Riley County Health Director urged the Riley County Commission, who is serving as the health board, to not lift the rule.

“Hopefully everything will be implemented just as they have written it,” Gibbs said.