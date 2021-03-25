Kansas health department & national partners investigating after obituary says woman died from vaccine reaction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After an obituary said a Kansas woman died from a reaction after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed it is investigating the death alongside federal partners.

Jeanie Evans, 68, died Wednesday at Stormont Vail Health after receiving the vaccine, according to the obituary. A KDHE spokesperson said it’s “premature” to say Evans died from a reaction to the vaccine.

“KDHE became aware this morning of a death of a 68-year-old Atchison County resident. The resident was vaccinated in Jefferson County, and according to the local health department, appropriate CDC guidelines were followed. During the waiting period following the vaccine administration, the individual began experiencing anaphylaxis and medical treatment was provided. The resident was transported to a local hospital where the individual later passed away. The death will be fully investigated in accordance with standard protocol. Until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death.” Kansas Department of Health and Environment

The spokesperson went on to say that the Jefferson County Health Department added Evans’ death to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety monitoring tool. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration both coordinate and watch reports in VAERS.