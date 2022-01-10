‘All hands on deck’ at Stormont Vail as COVID-19 numbers overwhelm dwindling staff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Medical staff are being overwhelmed by a combination of employees falling ill to COVID-19, and a rise in hospitalizations due to the virus and other illnesses, Stormont Vail Health reported.

Hospital officials said Monday that the number of hospital staff who are sick with COVID-19 is hitting an all-time high. A total of 179 staff members and 14 providers are currently out due to COVID-19, in addition to other call-ins. They went on to say that Stormont Vail considers this an “all hands on deck situation,” and is requesting team members from across the system to help in this time of need.

Stormont Vail Health is not the only hospital in the area that is currently facing these issues. Other hospitals that have become overwhelmed have sent requests to Stormont Vail to transfer patients there to receive a higher level of care. Over the past weekend alone, Stormont Vail said it received 76 of these requests and admitted 18 patients with another 10 going into the Emergency Department.

Stormont Vail is urging local residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, wear a facemask, social distance and wash your hands. To view the most recent COVID-19 scorecard from the Stormont Vail Hospital, see below.