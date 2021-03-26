All Kansans 16 and older eligible for shots Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The governor announced everyone 16 and older can get a shot beginning Monday.

“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” said Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”

The governor said Kansas will become the eighth state to make the vaccine available to all adults, joining Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia.

About 35 percent of adults in Kansas have received at least one coronavirus vaccine.