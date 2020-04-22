Alma Foods announces temporary shutdown after employee tests positive for coronavirus

ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – Alma Foods announced a temporary pause in operation after one of it’s employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said a temporary closure was the best response to protect it’s smaller production facility and staff members. Operations will be on pause for 14 days and the facility is scheduled to re-open May 4.

“The health and well-being of our team members is our top priority,” said Shane Weers, Alma Foods

plant manager. “Our team of production professionals has been doing an outstanding job as they have been doing their part to help provide food during this difficult time. I am so proud of them and I know we will all look forward to being back together on May 4.”

Employees will continue to receive full pay and benefits during the closure. When the facility reopens, there will be additional safety measures taken like temperature checks and a mandatory use of masks, according to a press release.

This is the second positive case of coronavirus in Wabaunsee County. According to the county health department’s Facebook page, the first coronavirus case made a full recovery, bringing the counties total active cases down to one with one recovery.

