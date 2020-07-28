American Airlines stops direct flights from Manhattan Regional Airport to Chicago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A major airline announced it’s stopping direct flights from Manhattan to Chicago.

The Manhattan Regional Airport said American Airlines is stopping direct flights to Chicago for now because of the pandemic.

The last official day for the Chicago flights is on Thursday.

Coronavirus has had a big impact on the travel industry. Manhattan Regional Airport Director Jesse Romo said this is just the latest hit for the airport that’s doing everything they can to adjust.

“The future of air travel is very uncertain at this point. So it’s a lot of guesswork, but we’re trying to do the best we can,” Romo said. “It doesn’t mean we have less federal regulations. It doesn’t mean we reduce our standards. We’re doing more cleaning than ever before in the terminal. We have additional hand sanitizing stations. We have extra masks if people need face coverings.”

If you were planning on flying from Manhattan to Chicago you’ll have to coordinate your travel changes with American Airlines directly.