Anyone 12+ can now get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas, governor says

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Anyone 12 years and older can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.

“Health experts’ thorough, deliberate review process demonstrates that safety continues to be the number one priority in vaccine approval – and my administration is confident that opening the vaccine to young Kansans is the right move. I encourage all eligible Kansans to roll up their sleeves and do their part to ensure we can continue getting back to work, back to school, and back to normal.” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

The announcement comes after Stormont Vail Health in Topeka said it would follow CDC authorization to use the vaccine on young teens 12 to 15. Originally, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for anyone 16 years and older.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman agreed with Kelly on making the Pfizer vaccine available to a younger audience.

“This is an incredible step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Norman said. “We are now able to protect our younger populations against this deadly disease.”

The governor’s office said Kansas vaccine providers should now allow anyone 12 and up to get the shot. Anyone under 18 still needs parental permission to get vaccinated.

People interested in finding a place to get the COVID-19 shot can click here to look for a vaccine provider near them.