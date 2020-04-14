Ask federal, state & local officials your coronavirus questions in KSNT’s town hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Kansas leaders, including the governor, will answer your questions about the impact of the coronavirus during an exclusive KSNT News town hall discussion Wednesday evening.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino will respond to your submitted questions. “Coronavirus And Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion” will air at 6 p.m. Wednesday on KSNT, KTKA and KTMJ as well as on KSNT.com.

Submit a video of yourself asking your question for the chance to have it shown live during the town hall discussion. Film yourself asking the question and send in your video to coronavirus@ksnt.com.

Make sure to hold your phone horizontally while you film yourself asking your question. (KSNT Graphic/Mark Feuerborn)

Or, visit KSNT News’ Facebook page below and leave a comment with your question: