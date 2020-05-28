At least 8 lawsuits filed against Kansas care center over coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — At least eight wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against a Kansas care facility where 36 people have died from the coronavirus.

The lawsuits allege Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation in Kansas City was negligent in its handling of the spread of the coronavirus.

They said the home lacked adequate staff and failed to notify residents’ families of the outbreak.

Another 132 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus at the home.

Riverbend officials said its staff took reasonable actions given the information about the virus available at the time. Attorneys representing the home have transferred the lawsuits to federal court.