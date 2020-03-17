Bath & Body Works temporarily closing stores due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Bath & Body Works at the West Ridge Mall in Topeka is closed until Tuesday, March 30, according to an announcement on the retailer’s website.

This comes as Bath & Body Works temporarily closes all of its stores in the United States and Canada as a result of the coronavirus.

The store sells a large variety of hand sanitizers and soaps, which are in high demand due to coronavirus concerns. Though the brick and mortar stores are temporarily closed, the company said that it will prioritize inventory to online shipping so customers can shop from home.

Employees will still be paid during the closure, according to Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow.

“While our associates are home with their loved ones at this critical time, we’ll support them with pay, as well as look for other ways we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they’ve done,” Meslow said.