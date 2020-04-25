B&B Theatres offers curbside pick up movie snacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – B&B Theatres is selling cotton candy and popcorn to raise money while the movies aren’t playing.

The money they make is going to help their employees.

“Obviously B&B has no money coming in cause there’s no movies being shown, and so until we can reopen to the public we are going to do this periodically to try to keep the money going for insurance,” said Manager Hal Smith.

CLICK HERE if you would like to pay for snacks. They will not handle any cash or cards for safety reasons.

Their pick ups are 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.