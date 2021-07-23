KU’s Bill Self, fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Head Basketball Coach Bill Self has tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas Basketball announced Friday.

In a letter through Kansas Basketball’s Twitter, Self said he was looking forward to getting on the road to see recruits, but then he started having some minor symptoms of the virus Thursday and went to get tested. When his results came back positive, he said he went into isolation. A second test Friday also came back positive.

The KU basketball coach said he is also fully vaccinated and is “feeling pretty good right now.”

Self urged others to get vaccinated, so “we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones.” He thinks he would be in a worse place if he wasn’t vaccinated at this time.