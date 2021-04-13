Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Kansas, officials say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Tuesday it has identified a patient who contracted the Brazilian P.1 variant of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.

The KDHE is currently doing an investigation and tracing the patient’s movements to see if anyone else was infected, as well as how they contracted the variant.

“The P.1 variant was originally identified in four travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at Haneda airport outside Tokyo, Japan. This variant was detected in the U.S. at the end of January 2021 and has been found in 31 states and territories in the U.S. At this point.” The Kansas Department of Health and Environment

The South African and U.K. B.1.1.7 variants have also been found in Kansas.

“We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit, Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to.” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary

This is a developing story.