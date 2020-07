TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. Hospitalizations are increasing slightly and deaths are staying flat compared to the initial peak.

Here are some numbers KSNT News has been monitoring:

Average Daily Increase In New Cases Today: 299

Average On May 13: 275

Average Daily Deaths Today: 2

Average On May 13: 5

Average New Hospitalizations Today: 13

Average On May 13: 14