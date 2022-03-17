TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a brief one-day respite from no new coronavirus cases in Shawnee County on March 13, cases appear to be on the rise again. On Thursday, March 17, the Shawnee County Health Department reported six new cases on March 14, and six new cases on March 15.

On March 13, the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard showed zero new cases. The same day the dashboard reported 13 hospitalizations. On March 17, the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard for Shawnee County reported 11 current hospitalizations for March 15.

The largest group being diagnosed in Shawnee County with the virus are between 25- and 31-years-old.

Of the 105 counties in Kansas, 10 are listed in the medium-risk COVID-19 Community Level while seven are considered high-risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

High-risk counties include :

Lincoln County

Ottawa County

Ellsworth County

Saline County

Wilson County

Leavenworth County

Wyandotte County

Medium-risk counties include:

Nemaha County

Brown County

Doniphan County

Riley County

Pottawatomie County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Wabaunsee County

Shawnee County

Osage County

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties rated a medium-risk take the following precautions:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties that are rated a high-risk take the following precautions: