Briggs Auto practicing social distancing with online sales, car service pickup

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– Several companies are doing their part to encourage social distancing, including Briggs Auto.

The car dealership has started a Precise Price program. It allows people to buy and lease a car online. Once you choose the car you like, you make a down payment, then the keys will be delivered to your front door.

The dealership has had this in works for some time but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to roll out the new feature to do their part to help flatten the curve.

“In automotive car dealerships, it’s really easy to get to 30, 40 even 50 people on our showroom at one time,” Kent Briggs said with Briggs Auto. “So it’s almost impossible to keep the social distancing and stuff like that going.”

Kent Briggs said cars can be taken for a test drive this way.

The dealership has also decided to pick up and drop off cars that need servicing. Employees, and the shuttles, are sanitized before and after they come in contact with another person’s car.

This online feature is available for every Briggs dealership during this time.