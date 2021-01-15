By the numbers: KDHE releases COVID-19 vaccine data

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released updated data on the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, KDHE will update its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

As of Friday, Jan. 15, the state has vaccinated 88,597 people. Exactly 3% of Kansans have been vaccinated so far, according to the website.

KDHE reported 202,225 total doses have been distributed. More people have gotten the Pfizer vaccine than the Moderna vaccine, according to KDHE.

