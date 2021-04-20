California coronavirus variant found in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The California-originating variant (B.1.1.7) of coronavirus has now been found in Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Health Department.

Cases stemming from both the UK and California variants have now both shown up in Shawnee County. The SCHD is encouraging all residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine at their first opportunity from an approved vaccine provider.

As of Monday there have been 17,232 reported cases of coronavirus, 1,020 probably cases and 356 deaths in Shawnee County, health officials said.

Visit the SCHD Vaccine webpage (http://www.snco.us/hd/COVID19_Vaccination.asp) or CDC’s Vaccine Finder tool (https://vaccinefinder.org/) to locate the closest vaccinating provider to you.