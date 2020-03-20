California governor orders all in the state to ‘stay at home’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom give an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. At right is California Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN/AP/KTLA) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order for people to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after he said earlier in the day that half of Californians could get infected over the next eight weeks. The governor asked Congress for $1 billion to support the state’s medical response against the virus.

The governor’s announcement came shortly after Los Angeles County announced a “safer at home” public order requiring more than 10 million people to stay at home and most businesses to close. People are still allowed to go out for essential needs, like getting groceries or medications.