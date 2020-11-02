Can Nasal Sprays End the Pandemic? This Pulmonogist Thinks So.

The New England Journal of Medicine published an article showing that 90 percent of the virus that causes COVID-19 is in your nose. I spoke with Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, a renowned pulmonologist with Adventura Pulmonary Institute, about research to stop the virus.

To watch the full 30 minute interview CLICK HERE.

“Back in March, we contacted Utah State University, their research virology lab, and we asked them to look into some of the medications that we were developing with a company from here in Utah. Our study was fascinating. We found that in a matter of minutes, ninety-nine, ninety-nine point seven of the virus was killed by a component in the nasal spray. It is in the market. It has been in the market for twenty years.” (FYI – The product tested is called XLEAR www.xlear.com. They manufacturer the product out of American Fork, Utah.)

Dr. Ferrer continued; “Subsequently, out of Tennessee, there is another study. They looked into Xylitol, the molecule, we were talking about from Finland. They looked into how to block the virus from getting into the cell. They were studying something else that can kill the virus, but they found that Xylitol can also block the entrance of the virus to the cells. We then sent that to Geneva. Geneva did another study and they run it and found similar results that this spray can actually kill the viruses, the COVID 19 and some other viruses as well.

What do all these studies mean to you and me? Dr. Ferrer summed it up; “We are extremely excited about it. Because this is here. This has been in the market. We don’t have to recreate something. It’s just reformulating something that exist and using properly on the treatment of COVID-19.”

