Capital City Nissan’s owner promises no layoffs amid coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many people are losing their jobs because of the coronavirus, but the owner of Capital City Nissan told his employees they had no fears of losing their jobs.

Tom Hood and co-owner Tom Holcomb said their employees stuck by them, so it’s their turn to return the favor.

The more than 100 workers at that store and another in Manhattan will all keep their jobs with full pay. Hood said times are tough but he will take the hit to make sure the employees get paid.

“One of the first things we did was bring everyone together let them know that the dealership is going to stand behind them whenever we got hard times like this,” said Hood. “All those employees are long term employees have been here for many years and so we decided that as a group we were going to take care of the employees and take care of the people first.”

There are some changes with the dealership though. They are now working by appointment only.