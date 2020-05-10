Capper foundation buys PPE for workers with grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Workers at the Capper Foundation visit homes to help people with disabilities every day, putting themselves at risk for coronavirus.

Thanks to a grant given by the Topeka Community Foundation, they are able to buy protective gear for their workers. Ramona Macek with Capper says it is a difficult time for some of the people to deal with coronavirus.

“It’s been a challenging time for them at this time because they are also isolating from their friends, they don’t have visitors or family coming by,” said Macek.

She says they use around 250 masks per day, so now they have the equipment, they are able to stay as safe as possible.

“Knowing that it’s so important that we do have the donations and supplies that are needed to provide support for our staff to keep them safe from the coronavirus,” said Macek.

