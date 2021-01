TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — This year’s annual Blarney Breakfast hosted by the Capper Foundation in Topeka has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns. The breakfast will now be on Sept. 18.

The Blarney Breakfast is Capper’s annual fundraiser, raising money to support children and adults with disabilities.

On Sunday, Topeka’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade was also postponed and rescheduled to Sept. 18.

