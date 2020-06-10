Carbondale gas station employee tests positive for coronavirus

CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – Casey’s General Store in Carbondale reopened Wednesday after briefly closing due to a staff member testing positive for coronavirus.

The gas station closed around noon on Tuesday for a deep cleaning inside the gas station, a staff member told KSNT News.

“At Casey’s, the health and wellbeing of team members and guests is our top priority,” a Casey’s spokesperson told KSNT News. “The store has reopened following a temporary closure for deep cleaning and to ensure the safety and availability of Casey’s team members to support daily operations.”

Some customers told KSNT News they were disappointed in the gas station not informing the public of the sick staff member.

However, Bryan Mcnutt of Vassar thought quite the opposite.

Mcnutt visits Casey’s about three times a week, and when he was informed about one of the staff members testing positive he was not upset.

Instead, he applauded the employee and the rest of the staff for coming to work and taking the risk.

“I respect the fact that they took the time out to close down and do some cleaning, and doing what they have to do,” Mcnutt said. “I respect them for that and I applaud them.”

The gas station fully reopened Wednesday morning with non-impacted staff. A staff member said they are still implementing all of the same precautionary measures that were in place prior to the shutdown.