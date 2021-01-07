CDC: Kansas rises from last in vaccine distribution

A view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map of COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Jan. 7. (Courtesy Graphic/CDC)

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is no longer dead last countrywide in coronavirus vaccine distribution, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday morning.

An interactive map on the CDC website showed Kansas now ranks in states with at least 1,000 first vaccination doses given per 100,000 people, trailing slightly behind states including Nevada and Arizona. As of Thursday, the CDC reported 31,198 Kansans had received the first vaccine dose, or 1,096 per 100,000 Kansans.

This is an uptick from when the CDC reported that 12,164 had received the first of two vaccine doses in Kansas by Dec. 30, or 418 for every 100,000 of its 2.9 million residents. The CDC said Kansas had administered less than 11% of the vaccine doses it had received.

The states of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia now fall behind Kansas as the slowest three in the nation to roll the vaccine out, with only some 800 doses given per 100,000 people.

States including Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Iowa, New Mexico, West Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine rank as the fastest vaccine distributors, with at least 2,000 doses given out per 100,000 people in those states.

