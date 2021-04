An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The CDC advisory board voted Friday afternoon to approve the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a temporary distribution pause.

It had been 11 days since distribution was paused due to a rare blood clot condition found in specifically women.

Many states, including Kansas, stopped use of the Johnson & Johnson shots that had already been delivered.