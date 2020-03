(KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its coronavirus guidelines Sunday, saying people should avoid gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

Experts said limiting large groups will help encourage social distancing. These guidelines apply to a variety of events, like conferences, festivals, parades and even weddings.

New: Starting immediately and for the next 8 weeks, CDC recommends cancelling all events of 50 or more people. Full recommendation here: https://t.co/LrjUt4rl7B #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OroIqhTYJo — CDC (@CDCgov) March 16, 2020

The CDC said these large events could bring coronavirus to communities that haven’t been touched yet.