CDC reports no patterns of vaccine deaths after more than 2,000 investigated claims

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control released information on March 22 on the reported deaths after a Covid-19 vaccination.

The article states the FDA requires vaccination providers to report any death after a Covid-19 vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The reports do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death.

The CDC follows up on any report to determine if the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated. The organization said, as of the date the article was published, VAERS has not detected patterns in the cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with Covid-19 vaccines.

The report states:

126 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the United States as of March 22

VAERS received 2,216 reports of death among people who received a vaccine

A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy and medical records revealed no evidence vaccination contributed to patient deaths.

