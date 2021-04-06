CDC updates guidelines for disinfecting surfaces in your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the nation is injected with hope during the vaccine rollout, the Center for Disease Control has brought another piece of good news when it comes to the coronavirus.

While previous guidelines had encouraged fully disinfecting high-touch areas in your home, the CDC now says that cleaning areas with soap is enough to reduce the risk of surface transmission. The information came Monday during a briefing of White House COVID task force.

“In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and detergent, not necessarily disinfecting those surfaces is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Centers for Disease Control

According to the CDC, high-touch surfaces should be cleaned at least once a day.

More frequent cleaning might be needed when the space is occupied by young children and others who may not consistently wear masks, wash hands, or cover coughs and sneezes.

If the space is a high traffic area, or if certain conditions apply, you may choose to clean more frequently, according to the agency.

