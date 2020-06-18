CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership tests positive for the coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik confirmed Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pivarnik told KSNT News on a Zoom call that he started feeling some symptoms on Monday. He said he had chills that night and woke up on Tuesday with a sore throat. He said this would be common with his usual allergies, but putting the two symptoms together made him want to get tested.

“I probably don’t look like or sound like I have COVID,” Pivarnik said. He said he felt like “a million bucks” when he got tested and even when getting his results on Wednesday.

However, he’s glad that he had the gut instinct to get tested.

“I felt silly almost thinking I had it, but I’m glad I thought I had it because I think I probably could have gone through this and felt like I had a summer cold,” he said.

After getting his results back he spent more than 2 hours with a nurse, going through all the people he’s been in contact with. He said a few co-workers are in quarantine and some of his family.

He said he wants to share his story to remind everyone that this virus is still out there and can happen to anyone.

“We are experiencing an economic recovery…while we are building our economy, we have to respect the virus,” Pivarnik said.

He said he and his wife were taking all the precautions while out in the community, always wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, etc. so he isn’t sure where he got the virus from.

“I don’t want to cause fear in the community, I am the same as if I worked in a food processing plant,” Pivarnik said. “I am the same human being.”