CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Chase County Health Department announced its first positive case of coronavirus Thursday.

The health department said the patient is a man in his 30s who was identified as contact to a known positive case in Lyon County. He was ordered to remain in isolation until guidelines have been fulfilled to be released.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,588 positive cases and 80 deaths in the state as of Thursday morning.