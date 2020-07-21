Chicago adds Kansas to emergency travel order

Employees wear protective masks walk through the American Airlines Group Inc. area at O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The market for jet fuel, along with an increase in flight bookings since early May, is signaling that at least some Americans are ready to take to the skies again after foregoing the pleasures of travel. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago has added Kansas to its emergency travel order, directing travelers entering or returning from specific states that are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases to quarantine.

According to the city’s website, starting Friday, July 24, anyone arriving in Chicago from Kansas will be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. This includes both residents and people visiting the city.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah were already on the list.

The 18 states now included in the travel order have been flagged for having a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days.

The city says the list will be updated every Tuesday and go into effect the following Friday.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 in total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules.