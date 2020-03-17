Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doubles teammate’s donation to hungry Kansas City kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Travis Kelce announced Tuesday that he plans to one-up teammate Tyreek Hill’s charitable donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill announced on Monday that he is partnering with Harvesters to donate 6,000 meals to Kansas City families who are struggling to find food during the coronavirus outbreak. He challenged several teammates to donate as well.

Kelce rose to the occasion, doubling Hill’s donation by pledging 12,000 meals to Harvesters for families in the Kansas City area. Together, they will donate 18,000 meals.

Kelce also said he wants to make sure local children who rely on Kansas City charity organization Operation Breakthrough have the food and supplies they need. He will donate all the food and supplies they need for the next 15 weeks “to keep it business as usual for the kids.”