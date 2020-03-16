Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill donates 6,000 meals to Kansas City families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that he is partnering with Harvesters to donate 6,000 meals to Kansas City families who are struggling to find food during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is changing our daily lives,” Hill tweeted. “Today my foundation will be partnering with Harvesters to donate meals to families and youth who are now without their free breakfast and lunch programs.”

In his announcement, Hill challenged his teammates including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson, Gehrig Dieter, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark.

Hill also said he is challenging all of Chiefs Kingdom to help in any way they can.